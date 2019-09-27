Franklin opens district play with shut out over Coldspring-Oakhurst, 42-0

The Franklin Lions opened District 11-3A Division with a shut out win over the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans, 42-0.

The Trojans had no answer to the Lions hurry up offense as they would find the endzone our times in the first half.

Franklin would score less than a minute into the game as Malcom Murphy would rush 44 yards for the touchdown.

The Lions (4-1, 1-0) will look to keep the winning streak alive as they head to Elkhart to take on the Elks on Friday, October 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.