The Franklin Lions boys' basketball team won their tournament opener Thursday night with a 102-53 win over Groesbeck at Lions Gym.

Marcus Wade lead the way with 28 points, while Hayden Helton added 22.

Darren Daugherty tossed in 11, while Rashawn Green and Datron Dixon each contributed 10.

Franklin (4-0) will play a pair of games on Friday. The Lions will face the Aggieland Home School at 2 pm, then at 7:20 pm will take on Nocona at Lions Gym.