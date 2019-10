The Franklin Lions beat Palestine Westwood 55-21 Friday night in a District 11-3A Division I game at Hedrick Field. Franklin improves to 3-0 in district play. Westwood falls to 0-2 in district play.

Datron Dixon had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Bobby Washington had two rushing touchdowns.

The Lions will return to action October 25 for a game against Trinity. Westwood will play again on October 18 hosting Trinity.