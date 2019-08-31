Franklin wins 'Highway 79 Showdown' over Hearne 49-6

The Franklin Lions had a pair of touchdowns called back early, but once they got rolling against Hearne they had no problem winning the Robertson County Rumble Friday night with a 49-6 victory at Hedrick Field at Lions Stadium.

Datron Dixon scored a pair of first half touchdowns as Franklin built at 21-6 halftime lead and then rolled off 28 more points in the second half as the Lions won their 2019 season opener

Franklin will look to make it two in a row next week as they travel to Lorena to take on the Leopards next Friday. Hearne will try to rebound next Friday when they travel to Groesbeck to take on the Goats.