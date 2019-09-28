Freshman Lee Remains in Contention at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Texas A&M freshman golfer Jimmy Lee stands in a tie for seventh place, just two shots out of the lead, going into Sunday’s final round at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

The winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship earns an exemption into the 2020 Masters Tournament, which is played annually during the first week of April in Augusta, Georgia.

Lee, who was born in Korea but hails from Mission, Texas, shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday and is 6-under for the tournament. Lee opened his third round with a pair of birdies before hitting a rough patch with five bogeys on the next 10 holes. He righted the ship with six straight pars to end the round.

Fans can access full results for the Asia-Pacific Amateur at aacgolf.com.