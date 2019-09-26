Freshman Lee fires 4-Under 68 at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Texas A&M freshman golfer Jimmy Lee fired a 4-under par 68 and stands in a tie for third place after the first round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Thursday at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

Lee, who was born in Korea but hails from Mission, Texas, carded six birdies and two bogeys for his sparkling 4-under round. Lee was five shots behind leader Blake Windred of Australia (-9) and Junhong Park of Korea (-7).

Lee came to Texas A&M from Sharyland High School, where he was one of the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas. He was the 2019 Class 5A state champion, as well as a three-district champion and a three-time all-state selection. Earlier this fall, Lee was rated one of the nation’s Freshmen to Watch by Golfweek.

Fans can access full results for the Asia-Pacific Amateur at aacgolf.com.