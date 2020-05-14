Frizzell earns Academic All-District 7 status

Texas A&M slugger Will Frizzell was named to the CoSIDA Division I Academic All-District 7 Baseball Team, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Thursday.

Frizzell, who was selected as the Academic All-District 7 Designated Hitter, boasts a 3.32 grade-point average as a Sport Management major.

The Rockwall, Texas, native started 17 games for the Aggies in 2020, batting .274 with 11 runs, four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. Frizzell returned from debilitating offseason surgery, that required him to miss the entire fall workout session, by belting a home run in the season opener and hitting .417 with four runs, two doubles, two dingers and six RBI in the first weekend of the year.

As a freshman, Frizzell batted .295 with 28 runs, 11 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBI and earned All-Tournament recognition at the Frisco College Classic. He battled through injuries as a sophomore, playing in 49 games, including 39 starts as he registered 17 runs, five doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI.

District 7 for NCAA Division I includes all schools in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

CoSIDA releases Academic All-District ® Baseball Teams are to recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. First Team honorees advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America distinction.

To be eligible for Academic All-America® consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at her current institution and be nominated by her sports information director. Since the program's inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 20,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.

For more information about the Academic All-America® Teams program, please visit cosida.com.