Game 3 of CSBI decided by Home Run Derby

Team Independence beat Team Unity in a Home Run Derby Friday night in game 3 of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

The two teams were tied 5-5 after nine innings. Rather than go to a tenth inning, the game was decided by a Home Run Derby.

Each team picked two players to participate. Each player got five outs. Team Unity was represented by Texas Tech teammates Hunter Dobbins and Nate Rombach. They combined to hit two home runs. Luis Vargas from Wayland Baptist hit three home runs by himself to give Team Independence the victory.

Team Independence will play again on Saturday night at 5:00pm.

Team Unity is eliminated from the tournament.