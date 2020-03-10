Gardner Garners SEC Rider of the Month Honor

Texas A&M Equestrian’s Darby Gardner was named the Southeastern Conference February Reining Rider of the Month, the league office announced Tuesday.

Gardner compiled a 4-1-1 record and was named Most Outstanding Player following her win against South Dakota State.

Against the Jackrabbits, the senior recorded a season-high 74.5 to defeat Rylee Streit’s 72. She began the month with a 73.5-70 victory over Georgia’s Courtney Blumer, and later defeated Oklahoma State’s Gentry Cherry, 68.5-65.5. The New Braunfels, Texas, native topped Baylor’s Maddy Bomba, 71.5-70.5.

Gardner is the third Aggie this season to receive SEC Rider of the Month honors as Caroline Dance and Ashley Davidson earned the award in October.

No. 8 Texas A&M (5-7, 2-4 SEC) returns to action March 27 against South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Championship in Bishop, Georgia.