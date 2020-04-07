Gary Blair Honored for Eclipsing 800 Wins by WBCA

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced that Gary Blair was a part of its 2020 WBCA Victory Club on Tuesday morning.

Blair is one of two coaches to have eclipsed the 800-win mark during the 2019-20 season, and the only one to have done so at the Division 1 level.

The WBCA Victory Club honor is bestowed annually on each WBCA-member head coach who achieves a milestone of 200, 300, 400, 500 or more career victories during the current season on the level of competition at which they currently coach. Victories recorded at differing levels of competition cannot be combined.

Blair earned his 800th career victory earlier this season against Houston. He has amassed a record of 813-329 over his 34-year collegiate coaching career. At Texas A&M, the seven-time hall of fame inductee has recorded 405 victories, including a National Championship in 2011 and the SEC Tournament Championship in 2013. The Dallas, Texas, native’s 17 years leading the Aggies makes him the longest tenured coach in program history.

The two-time national coach of the year will enter the 2020-21 basketball season with the fifth most wins by an active coach, and the 11th most all-time.

Here are the 2020 WBCA Victory Club honorees:

Name - School - Date Achieved - Victory Number

Kim Muhl - Kirkwood Community College - 12/04/2019 - 900

Rick Wilson - Duke High School - 02/10/2020 - 900

Gary Blair - Texas A&M University - 12/15/2019 - 800

John Carrick - Lakeview Academy - 12/13/2019 - 800

Laney Clement-Holbrook - Oliver Ames High School - 02/07/2020 - 700

Joe McKeown - Northwestern University - 12/20/2019 - 700

Sue Phillips - Archbishop Mitty High School - 12/30/2019 - 700

Ray Preston - Charlotte Valley Central School - 01/10/2020 - 700

David Slifer - University of Central Missouri - 01/06/2020 - 700

Lori Culler - Huntington University - 11/16/2019 - 600

Russ Davis - Vanguard University - 01/09/2020 - 600

Carmen Dolfo - Western Washington University - 01/11/2020 - 600

Cheri Harrer - Baldwin Wallace University - 02/01/2020 - 600

Brian Morehouse - Hope College - 01/25/2020 - 600

Kim Mulkey - Baylor University - 02/18/2020 - 600

Brian Niemuth - Simpson College - 12/21/2019 - 600

Craig Roden - Delta State University - 02/13/2020 - 600

Roonie Scovel - Gulf Coast State College - 03/22/2019 - 600

Mary Beth Spirk - Moravian College - 12/03/2019 - 600

Susan Summons - Miami Dade College - 11/17/2019 - 600

Michael Olmstead - Rampart High School - 02/26/2020 - 500

Dan Ricci - Ossining High School - 03/22/2019 - 500

Scott Rueck - Oregon State University - 11/30/2019 - 500

Charli Turner Thorne - Arizona State University - 01/31/2020 - 500

Robert Amsberry - Wartburg College - 02/12/2020 - 400

Carla Berube - Princeton University - 02/07/2020 - 400

Brian Giorgis - Marist College - 11/08/2019 - 400

Bonnie Henrickson - UC Santa Barbara - 01/25/2020 - 400

Jeff Judkins - Brigham Young University - 12/30/2019 - 400

Margaret Mohr - Cypress College - 11/07/2019 - 400

Kerry Phayre - Assumption College - 11/23/2019 - 400

Sue Troyan - Lehigh University - 03/04/2020 - 400

Sharon Versyp - Purdue University - 12/08/2019 - 400

Kellie Harper - University of Tennessee - 01/20/2020 - 300

Quentin Hillsman - Syracuse University - 02/09/2020 - 300

Theresa Humble - Jennings High School - 02/21/2020 - 300

Wendy Lee - University of Mount Olive - 12/10/2019 - 300

Carrie Lohr - Wayne State University - 11/13/2019 - 300

Zach Loll - Dodge City Community College - 01/08/2020 - 300

Faith Mimnaugh - California Poly State University - 11/30/2019 - 300

Chris Nelson - Bethel University - 01/02/2020 - 300

Lynne Roberts - University of Utah - 12/20/2019 - 300

Steve Williamson - Williams Penn University - 10/29/2019 - 300

Katie Gearlds - Marian University - 03/02/2020 - 200

Betsy Harris - Florida Southern College - 02/26/2020 - 200

