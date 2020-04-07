Gary Blair Honored for Eclipsing 800 Wins by WBCA

ATLANTA – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced that Gary Blair was a part of its 2020 WBCA Victory Club on Tuesday morning.
Blair is one of two coaches to have eclipsed the 800-win mark during the 2019-20 season, and the only one to have done so at the Division 1 level.
The WBCA Victory Club honor is bestowed annually on each WBCA-member head coach who achieves a milestone of 200, 300, 400, 500 or more career victories during the current season on the level of competition at which they currently coach. Victories recorded at differing levels of competition cannot be combined.
Blair earned his 800th career victory earlier this season against Houston. He has amassed a record of 813-329 over his 34-year collegiate coaching career. At Texas A&M, the seven-time hall of fame inductee has recorded 405 victories, including a National Championship in 2011 and the SEC Tournament Championship in 2013. The Dallas, Texas, native’s 17 years leading the Aggies makes him the longest tenured coach in program history.
The two-time national coach of the year will enter the 2020-21 basketball season with the fifth most wins by an active coach, and the 11th most all-time.
Here are the 2020 WBCA Victory Club honorees:
Name - School - Date Achieved - Victory Number
Kim Muhl - Kirkwood Community College - 12/04/2019 - 900
Rick Wilson - Duke High School - 02/10/2020 - 900
Gary Blair - Texas A&M University - 12/15/2019 - 800
John Carrick - Lakeview Academy - 12/13/2019 - 800
Laney Clement-Holbrook - Oliver Ames High School - 02/07/2020 - 700
Joe McKeown - Northwestern University - 12/20/2019 - 700
Sue Phillips - Archbishop Mitty High School - 12/30/2019 - 700
Ray Preston - Charlotte Valley Central School - 01/10/2020 - 700
David Slifer - University of Central Missouri - 01/06/2020 - 700
Lori Culler - Huntington University - 11/16/2019 - 600
Russ Davis - Vanguard University - 01/09/2020 - 600
Carmen Dolfo - Western Washington University - 01/11/2020 - 600
Cheri Harrer - Baldwin Wallace University - 02/01/2020 - 600
Brian Morehouse - Hope College - 01/25/2020 - 600
Kim Mulkey - Baylor University - 02/18/2020 - 600
Brian Niemuth - Simpson College - 12/21/2019 - 600
Craig Roden - Delta State University - 02/13/2020 - 600
Roonie Scovel - Gulf Coast State College - 03/22/2019 - 600
Mary Beth Spirk - Moravian College - 12/03/2019 - 600
Susan Summons - Miami Dade College - 11/17/2019 - 600
Michael Olmstead - Rampart High School - 02/26/2020 - 500
Dan Ricci - Ossining High School - 03/22/2019 - 500
Scott Rueck - Oregon State University - 11/30/2019 - 500
Charli Turner Thorne - Arizona State University - 01/31/2020 - 500
Robert Amsberry - Wartburg College - 02/12/2020 - 400
Carla Berube - Princeton University - 02/07/2020 - 400
Brian Giorgis - Marist College - 11/08/2019 - 400
Bonnie Henrickson - UC Santa Barbara - 01/25/2020 - 400
Jeff Judkins - Brigham Young University - 12/30/2019 - 400
Margaret Mohr - Cypress College - 11/07/2019 - 400
Kerry Phayre - Assumption College - 11/23/2019 - 400
Sue Troyan - Lehigh University - 03/04/2020 - 400
Sharon Versyp - Purdue University - 12/08/2019 - 400
Kellie Harper - University of Tennessee - 01/20/2020 - 300
Quentin Hillsman - Syracuse University - 02/09/2020 - 300
Theresa Humble - Jennings High School - 02/21/2020 - 300
Wendy Lee - University of Mount Olive - 12/10/2019 - 300
Carrie Lohr - Wayne State University - 11/13/2019 - 300
Zach Loll - Dodge City Community College - 01/08/2020 - 300
Faith Mimnaugh - California Poly State University - 11/30/2019 - 300
Chris Nelson - Bethel University - 01/02/2020 - 300
Lynne Roberts - University of Utah - 12/20/2019 - 300
Steve Williamson - Williams Penn University - 10/29/2019 - 300
Katie Gearlds - Marian University - 03/02/2020 - 200
Betsy Harris - Florida Southern College - 02/26/2020 - 200
