Gaston announces Meet, Greet & Learn Golf Clinic

Second-year Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston announced the first Meet, Greet & Learn Golf Clinic for girls and women, which will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Paul Wahlberg Aggie Golf Learning Center on Saturday, Feb. 29.

A three-time NCAA Champion coach, Gaston welcomes girls (8th grade and younger) and women (post-college age) for FREE and fun informational golf clinic. PLEASE NOTE: Age restrictions must be strictly enforced due to NCAA regulations.

The clinic will take place on the driving range, short game area and new 11,000-square foot putting green and feature instruction from Gaston, as well as assistant coach and former Texas A&M All-American Katerina (Ruzickova) Bruner and the 2019-20 Aggies. It will also be an opportunity to network and meet other female golfers in the community.

Things you will need:

· Comfortable clothing, including golf or tennis shoes

· Having your own golf equipment is RECOMMENDED, but not necessary.

To reserve your spot, please RSVP to Mary Michael Witherell at: mwitherell@athletics.tamu.edu. Please include your name, age and grade (if applicable) in your email. If you are unable to attend, but are interested in more information about future events, please send Aggie Women’s Golf your contact information.