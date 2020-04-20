Germany could resume soccer in mid-May

Regional government officials in Germany have discussed sports and the coronavirus pandemic on a conference call and say soccer could resume in mid-May.

A summary published by the city of Bremen says “continuing play in the soccer Bundesliga ... is considered justifiable from the middle or end of May as per the current state of discussions.”

Bremen senator Anja Stahmann chaired the call. She says resumption would require “the strictest hygienic and medical conditions.”

The last top-level soccer game in Germany was played on March 11 but clubs have been pushing to resume the season in empty stadiums.

Clubs are facing financial shortfalls without revenue from broadcast deals and sponsors.