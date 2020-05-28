Gibbons, Tebow Named SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners

Texas A&M Men’s Swimming and Diving’s Jake Gibbons and Equestrian’s Ann Elizabeth Tebow were honored for their dedication to community service as the duo was named Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday.

The school award winners are nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced next week.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

Gibbons was named to the SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Community Service team earlier this year for his continued efforts away from the pool. Gibbons, who earned his undergraduate degree in political science as well as a Masters of public service administration and policy in May. He recorded the most volunteer hours by any senior male student-athlete at A&M and earned the Distinguished Letterman Award at the annual Building Champions Awards. Gibbons is a member of the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and will serve as the SEC SAAC Chairman for a second straight year, representing student-athletes on the conference and national levels, while also serving as an NCAA Division I Autonomy Representative for the SEC this past year. He has participated in Aggies READ since 2016, visiting local elementary schools once a month, reading to students and promoting literacy and good study habits throughout the Brazos Valley. The Jacksonville, Florida, native has also been a part of the Aggie CAN organization since 2016, helping to organize and promote a fundraiser that collects food and money donations for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Gibbons serves as a global ambassador for Team Type 1 Foundation, coordinating and performing community outreach for the organization. Gibbons also attends conferences and uses his platform to raise awareness for the disease, and inspire young diabetic athletes. Selected by his peers as a team captain for his final season, he has participated in team community service projects that include Habitat for Humanity, The Big Event, Twin City Missions (collecting donations for the homeless), Salvation Army (collecting and organizing Christmas gifts for over 1,000 local families) and Voices for Children: CASA of Brazos Valley (assisting at the non-profit that advocates for foster children). Gibbons has been named to the SEC and Athletics Director Honor Roll.

As the president of the Texas A&M Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Tebow was in charge of coordinating and orchestrating community projects throughout the Brazos Valley including REVved Up to Reed, Aggies Move, Aggies Build and the largest student-athlete run food drive in the nation, Aggies CAN, which funded over 50,000 meals this year. She also serves as the American Quarter Horse Association's Youth National President and Youth International Committee Chair where she oversees the planning and activities done by the association comprised of over 20,000 youth members. Tebow is a group coordinator and volunteer for Ronald McDonald House Charities. She is a part of the team that serves the College Station Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Hospital. As volunteers, the group takes a cart of snacks, drinks, toys, and toiletries around to all patient rooms that have an affiliation with minors, such as the NICU and pediatric units.

Additionally, Tebow leads a group at the Brazos Valley Food Bank that assists with organizational needs, including assisting with assembly line work for their "backpack" program that works to combat weekend hunger in school-aged children, and sorting of items that are received from grocers that cannot keep them on their shelves, and deciding if they can be accepted or not.

Tebow recently received a $10,000 NCAA Fall Sports Postgraduate Scholarship and will pursue her medical doctorate at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City. Tebow graduated earlier this month with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.