Gibbons of Men’s Swimming & Diving to Serve as SEC SAAC Officer

Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team’s Jake Gibbons was named Chair of the Southeastern Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the league office announced Monday, February 24.

Gibbons will continue in his role as Chair for the second consecutive year and will be involved in various meetings throughout the year with the SEC's Athletics Directors, Senior Woman Administrators and Faculty Athletics Representatives.

Gibbons is a political science major and is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. The senior team captain from Jacksonville, Florida has been one of the Aggies’ top entries in the distance freestyle races. He broke the Aggies’ school record in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 2018 (9:05.38) in addition to ranking in Texas A&M’s all-time top 10 list in the 500 free (4:23.86) and 1,650 free (15:17.18).

The purpose of the SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is to provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The committee serves as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness.

Follow the Action

Check 12thman.com and follow @AggieSwimDive on Twitter for results.