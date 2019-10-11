Giddings rallys in second half to win against Caldwell

Caldwell and Giddings kicked off district play Friday night.

Giddings went undefeated in the district last year.

The Buffaloes trying to get back on track after dropping their last two.

Caldwell is coming off a win last week.

It was a defensive battle in the first quarter, but Giddings would end up scoring first in the second quarter...courtesy of touchdown reception by Cody Gill.

Caldwell would get their offense rolling next. Late in the second quarter, Nicholas Johnson would get the handoff and take it down to the Buffalo one-yard line. The next play he would score the touchdown.

That put Caldwell up 7-6 going into halftime, but the Buffaloes would rally in the second half.

Giddings wins 21-7.

Next week Caldwell travels to La Grange to take on the Leopards.

The game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

