Gilliam Indoor hosts 11th annual Texas A&M High School Classic

The 11th annual Texas A&M High School Classic, featuring over 1,900 athletes in one of the largest high school indoor meets, will be held this Friday and Saturday, January 10-11, at the Gilliam Indoor Track and Field Stadium.

SCHEDULE

Friday's schedule begins at 5 p.m. with 200m, 400m and 800m while three field events start at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the morning session starts at 10:30 a.m. with finals in the 2 Mile followed by prelims in the 60m and 60 hurdles. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m. with triple jump followed long jump and shot put at 2:30 p.m. The afternoon track session gets underway at 3 p.m. with an expected finish of 8:15 p.m.

A link to the schedule is available here: Texas A&M High School Classic schedule (PDF)

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Events hosted by Texas A&M include a clear bag policy, in which any bag fans bring to the venue must be clear. Only athletes, coaches and staff who have a wrist band for the meet can enter the complex through the indoor football facility without the restriction of the clear bag policy.

More information on the clear bag policy is available here: Texas A&M clear bag policy.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket windows will open at 1 p.m. on Friday and at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front of the McFerrin Athletic Center. All session tickets are $15 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $10 for youth.

ENTRIES & RESULTS

Entries and live results from the Texas A&M High School Classic will be available on the web, at www.flashresults.com.

LIVE WEBCAST

MileSplit will provide a live webcast of the Texas A&M High School Classic through its subscription service. Link: http://bit.ly/2SYKckl

PACKET PICKUP

Packet pick-up will be located on the east side of the front lobby of the indoor track. Please bring your registration receipt from Direct Athletics. Packet pick-up hours are from 2:00 pm - 7:30 pm on Friday, and 8:00 am - 6:00 pm on Saturday. Athletes and coaches will then exit the lobby and proceed around the outside of the building towards the entrance of the warm-up area to enter the facility.

PARKING

Parking options for the Texas A&M High School Classic will be available on both Friday and Saturday. Fans are reminded to park in marked spaces only.

On Friday, Lots 48, 61 and Lot 62 are available after 4 p.m. at no charge. Also available for use are three pay parking garages (Cain, University Center and West Campus Garage).

On Saturday, Lots 48, 61 and 62 are available at no charge all day and the three pay parking garages (Cain, University Center and West Campus Garage) are also available.