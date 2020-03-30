Gillispie agrees to become next head basketball coach at Tarleton State

KBTX Sports has confirmed that Billy Gillispie will be named the next men's head basketball coach at Tarleton State replacing Chris Reisman, who has taken a position within the athletic department as the Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development and Strategic Initiatives.

Billy Clyde has been the men's head coach and athletic director at Ranger College since 2015. Over the last two seasons he has taken the Rangers to the National Junior College Basketball Tournament.

Back in November Tarleton State announced they were making the move to Division 1 and would be joining the Western Athletic Conference.

Gillispie brings 8 years of Division 1 head coaching experience to the Stephenville campus after stints at Texas A&M (2004-2007, 3 seasons), Kentucky (2007-2009, 2 seasons), UTEP (2002-2004, 2 seasons) Texas Tech (2011-2012,1 season).