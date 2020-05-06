Gillispie could return to Reed Arena next season

Former Texas A&M men's head basketball coach Billy Gillespie could be coming back to Reed Arena. KBTX Sports has learned there are conversations underway that could see Texas A&M host Tarleton State next season. Gillispie was named the Texans head coach on March 30. He spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Ranger Junior College.

Gillispie's last visit to Reed Arena was back in 2012 when he was the head coach at Texas Tech. The match-up between Texas A&M and Tarleton State will be a chance for Gillispie to face his former assistant Buzz Williams who was on Gillispie's Aggie staff from 2004-2006.

The 2019-2020 season was Williams first season as the head coach at Texas A&M. The Aggies finished the season with an overall record of 16-14 and a 10-8 record in SEC play.