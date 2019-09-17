Goldsmith and Makarova Ranked No. 8 in ITA Doubles Rankings

Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova are ranked No. 8 in Tuesday’s Preseason ITA Division I Women’s Doubles National Ranking, released by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Additionally, three Aggies were ranked in the first edition of the singles poll.

Goldsmith and Makarova earned the first top-10 ranking of their career after finishing the 2019 campaign at a then career-high No. 22. The pair won eight of their last 10 matches, including a top-10 win over the 2018 doubles championship winning duo from LSU.

In the singles poll, sophomore Katya Townsend leads the charge for the Aggies at No. 28 in the country. Last season, the Coconut Creek, Florida native claimed the highest ranked win by a freshman in program history as she topped No. 3 Fernanda Contreras of Vanderbilt.

Goldsmith was listed at No. 58 after going 25-11 as a freshman and earning three ranked wins. The lefthander finished the season with a perfect 7-0 mark on court one among her 16 dual match wins.

Makarova ranks No. 112 in the country, marking the first time in the junior’s career that she has earned a preseason ranking. The Moscow, Russia native posted a career-high 16 dual victories last spring, including the clinching victory in the NCAA second round over No. 8 Texas in Austin.

