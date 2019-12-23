Gonzaga is the new top team

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability at the top.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1.

This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year's Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition this this week's poll.

AP Top 25

1 Gonzaga

2 Ohio State

3 Louisville

4 Duke

5 Kansas

6 Oregon

7 Baylor

8 Auburn

9 Memphis

10 Villanova

11 Michigan

12 Butler

13 Maryland

14 Michigan State

15 San Diego State

16 Virginia

17 Florida State

18 Dayton

19 Kentucky

20 Penn State

21 Washington

22 West Virginia

23 Texas Tech

24 Arizona

25 Iowa

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1

Dropped from rankings: Tennessee 21