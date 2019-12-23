Gonzaga is the new top team

NEW YORK CITY, New York (AP) -- Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability at the top.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1.
This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year's Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition this this week's poll.
AP Top 25
1 Gonzaga
2 Ohio State
3 Louisville
4 Duke
5 Kansas
6 Oregon
7 Baylor
8 Auburn
9 Memphis
10 Villanova
11 Michigan
12 Butler
13 Maryland
14 Michigan State
15 San Diego State
16 Virginia
17 Florida State
18 Dayton
19 Kentucky
20 Penn State
21 Washington
22 West Virginia
23 Texas Tech
24 Arizona
25 Iowa
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1
Dropped from rankings: Tennessee 21