Gultekin Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball forward Yavuz Gultekin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, head coach Buzz Williams announced Monday.

“We are thankful for Yeezy’s contributions to our program on-and-off the floor during our first year, and we wish him the absolute best going forward,” Williams said.

As a true freshman in 2019-20, Gultekin appeared in 24 games and averaged 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He had season highs of eight points (twice, vs. Northwestern State and at South Carolina) and six rebounds (vs. Northwestern State).

