Habib & Vacherot advance to third round at Oracle ITA National Fall Championships

Texas A&M tennis’ No. 16 Hady Habib and No. 45 Valentin Vacherot captured wins to advance to the third round of the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Thursday at The Tennis Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Habib was the first Aggie thru to the third round with a 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-1 win over Stefan Dostanic of USC to set up a showdown with No. 28 Joseph Guillin of Cal-Santa Barbara on Friday. Vacherot joined the third round with a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over No. 17 Adam Walton of Tennessee, Vacherot is set to take on No. 45 Sven Lah of Baylor for the third time this fall.

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar bounced back from three-set defeat in the first round on Wednesday to earn a straight set win in the first round of the consolation draw against No. 25 Tim Sandkaulen of Ole Miss. Aguilar will face off against No. 23 Alex Brown of Illinois in the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

The Aggies were the only SEC team to qualify three student-athletes to the final tournament of the fall and one of five teams nationally.

The Oracle ITA National Fall Championships features 128 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (64 men and 64 women) and 64 doubles teams (32 men’s team and 32 women’s teams). In its third year, having replaced the ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships, it is the lone event on the collegiate tennis calendar to feature competitors from all five divisions playing in the same tournament.

2019 Oracle ITA Fall Championships

The Tennis Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

Singles

First Round

No. 9 Jack Lin (Columbia) def. No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 41 Charlie Broom (Dart) 6-4, 6-3

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 112 Rrezart Cungu (WF) 6-1, 6-4

Second Round

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 17 Adam Walton (UT) 6-0, 6-3

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Stefan Dostanic (USC) 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-1

Third Round

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. No. 44 Sven Lah (Baylor)

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. No. 28 Joseph Guillin (UCSB)

Consolation

First Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. No. 25 Tim Sandkaulen (OM) 6-3, 6-4

Second Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. No. 23 Alex Brown (ILL)