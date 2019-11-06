Habib & Vacherot earn wins on day one of Oracle ITA National Fall Championships

Texas A&M tennis’s No. 16 Hady Habib and No. 45 Valentin Vacherot earned straight set wins on day one of the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Wednesday at The Tennis Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Vacherot was the first Aggie to punch his ticket to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 41 Charlie Broom of Dartmouth. The win sets up a second round showdown against SEC-foe, No. 17 Adam Walton of Tennessee.

In the afternoon session, Habib made quick work of No. 112 Rrezart Cungu of Wake Forest to send him to a second round match against Stefan Dostanic of Southern Cal.

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar dropped a three-set decision to No. 9 Jack Lin of Columbia to send him to the consolation draw and a date with No. 25 Tim Sandkaulen of Ole Miss.

The Aggies are the only SEC team to qualify three student-athletes to the final tournament of the fall and one of five teams nationally.

The Oracle ITA National Fall Championships features 128 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (64 men and 64 women) and 64 doubles teams (32 men’s team and 32 women’s teams). In its third year, having replaced the ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships, it is the lone event on the collegiate tennis calendar to feature competitors from all five divisions playing in the same tournament.

2019 Oracle ITA Fall Championships

The Tennis Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

Singles

First Round

No. 9 Jack Lin (Columbia) def. No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 41 Charlie Broom (Dart) 6-4, 6-3

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 112 Rrezart Cungu (WF) 6-1, 6-4

Second Round

No. 45 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. No. 17 Adam Walton (UT)

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. Stefan Dostanic (USC)

Consolation

First Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. No. 25 Tim Sandkaulen (OM)