Hagans entering NBA draft

Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans is giving up his last two seasons of college eligibility to enter the NBA draft, saying the time is now to pursue his dream of playing professionally.

The 6-foot-3 Hagans was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and became one of the country's best point guards this past season.

He averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals last season, but he also clashed with coach John Calipari. Hagans argued with forward Nick Richards and coach Calipari and reportedly refused to re-enter in the second half of a home loss to Tennessee. Calipari downplayed the incident afterward.

