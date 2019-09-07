Hans Breaks Program Record in Texas A&M’s 3-0 Win Over Fairfield

A complete team effort helped the Aggies pick up their second straight sweep (25-16, 25-21, 26-24) of the season over Fairfield on Saturday morning at the Pepperdine Tournament. Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans became Texas A&M’s all-time kills leader in the 25-point rally scoring era with 1,143 career kills. She passed Jazzmin Babers (2013-16) who had 1,139 career kills.

Junior setter Camille Conner led the charge with nine kills, 26 assists, four aces and 10 digs. This is Conner’s 21st career double-double and the third straight this season, while tying her career-high in aces.

Junior middle blocker Makena Patterson finished with six kills, a .600 hitting percentage and six blocks. Freshman Treyaunna Rush also had six blocks.

Senior Camila Gomez finished with 11 digs, while Hans had eight.

Set One

It was a slow start for the Aggies as the match was tied at nine, until freshman Treyaunna Rush gave the Aggies back-to-back kills to take a 10-9 lead. From there, A&M dominated the rest of the set and would end it with a 5-0 scoring run, holding Fairfield to just 16 points. Camille Conner scored four of the last five points for the Aggies including three service aces and a kill. In their 25-16 defeat, Mallory Talbert led the charge with three kills. Nothing was getting past Makena Patterson at the net, as she finished the first set with five blocks.

Set Two

A&M carried their momentum to the second set. Junior Morgan Davis started a 5-0 run for the Aggies with a kill. Her sister Lauren ended the run for A&M with a kill, as the Aggies went ahead 10-7. A&M maintained their lead throughout the set and Patterson’s kill gave the A&M set point. Fairfield had a 4-0 run to hold the Aggies at set point, but Camille Conner dumped the ball over the net to secure the 25-21 set win. Patterson had five kills in the second set, while Morgan Davis had four.

Set Three

A&M jumped out to a 13-5 lead forcing Fairfield to call timeout. The Stags came out of the timeout with a 5-0 run to come within three of the Aggies. Samantha Sanders’ kill ended Fairfield’s run as the Aggies held a three-point advantage. Back-to-back kills by Sanders and London Austin-Roark helped A&M reach match point. The Stags had a 4-0 run to tie the set at 24. An attack error by Fairfield and an ace by Conner clinched the sweep for the Aggies with a 26-24 set win.

Notables

· This is A&M’s second straight sweep of the season.

· Multiple players finished with four kills; Lauren Davis, Hollann Hans, Treyaunna Rush and Morgan Davis.

· Makena Patterson tied her career-high in blocks with six. Treyaunna Rush also tied Patterson with six blocks

· As a team, the Aggies out-blocked the Stags 12-4. The 12 blocks in today’s match is a season high for the team.

· A&M held Fairfield to a .114 hitting percentage, including a .000 mark in the first and a .069 clip in the second set.

Thoughts from Coach Bird Kuhn

Opening statement:

“A 3-0 win this morning was good, especially when you have a morning match,” said Kuhn. “Our blocking was great today, led by Trey and Makena who both had six. Camille ran a great offense today and we had a balanced offense. When we were getting players in and they can all contribute, that says a lot and that’s the position you want to be in as a coach. We’re excited to get back in there tonight against Pepperdine. They’re going to be a solid team, but we have plenty of options and the trust amongst the team is what we found this morning.”

Up Next

The Aggies play their final game of the Pepperdine Tournament tonight against the host Pepperdine at 8 p.m. (CT)

