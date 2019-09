The Texas A&M volleyball team got 29 kills from Hollann Hans and beat Oklahoma in five sets 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12 Tuesday night at Reed Arena.

Lauren Davis added 17 kills, while Makena Patterson contributed 11 kills as the Aggies improve to 8-1.

Ashlynn Dunbar lead the Sooners with 19 kills.

The victory extended their winning streak to seven matches. They'll look to make it eight in a row Friday night as they travel to Austin to take on 3rd ranked Texas.