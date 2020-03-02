Hard Hats for Little Heads Helmet Safety Program Set for March 3

Texas A&M Athletics will host the annual Hard Hats for Little Heads helmet safety program on Tuesday, March 3 at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Area second-graders will begin arriving at 9 a.m., and the event begins at 9:30 a.m.

Hard Hats for Little Heads, sponsored by Texas ENT & Allergy, Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the Texas Medical Association and others, annually presents nearly 4,000 FREE bike helmets to second-graders from across the Brazos Valley.

The program, which began at Texas A&M in 2008, also seeks to teach the second-graders the importance of helmet use and safety, and features presentations from Texas A&M student-athletes from multiple helmet-wearing sports, including equestrian, softball, baseball and football.

This year’s event will include second-graders from Bryan ISD, College Station ISD, Navasota ISD, Brenham ISD, Anderson-Shiro ISD, Mumford ISD, Snook ISD, Hearne ISD, Burton ISD, Iola ISD, Madisonville ISD, Caldwell ISD, Franklin ISD and Somerville ISD.

###

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man:

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M ranked No. 15 in the 2018-19 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings and is one of eight Division I institutions nationally to finish in the top 20 of the prestigious ranking of athletics success for at least 13 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

About Texas A&M University:

Texas A&M University, the flagship university within the Texas A&M University System, is a tier-one research institution with nearly $1 billion in research grants and more than 69,000 students. The President of Texas A&M University has strategic oversight for campuses in College Station and Galveston, TX and Doha, Qatar. We include The Health Science Center with the College of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, as well as The Texas A&M School of Law and Mays Business School. For more information, go to www.tamu.edu.