The A&M Consolidated boys' basketball team grabbed a share of the District 19-5A title Tuesday night with a 57-51 win over Magnolia at

Tiger Gym.

Jalen Harrison paced the Tigers with 20 points.

A&M Consolidated finished in a tie with Katy Paetow for the top spot in the league.

The two teams will flip a coin to see who will be the district top seed and who will enter the playoffs as the second seed.