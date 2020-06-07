Harvick wins as NASCAR recognizes social unease following death of Floyd

Kevin Harvick was a winner at the site of his first NASCAR Cup victory.

Harvick turned in another dominating run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, cruising to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his emotional victory at Darlington in the first race back.

Harvick came into the day having led 1,138 laps on the 1.54-mile Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.

He now has 51 wins - breaking a tie with Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson for the 12th spot on the career list. Three of those triumphs have come at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including in 2001 and 2018.

Busch ended up second, followed by Truex, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson was seventh in what may have been his final Atlanta appearance. Johnson plans to retire as a driver after the season.

NASCAR acknowledged the social unrest in the country and vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed drivers and teams on the track before the race, saying. “The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.”

Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.” Wallace is the only African American in the top-level series.

Wallace finished 21st and appeared to faint after climbing from his car. He said he was OK and did a portion of a television interview, but then was unable to speak.

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center, where to be appeared to be sitting up as he was taken inside on a stretcher. His condition wasn't immediately known.

