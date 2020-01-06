Hearne basketball to hold fund raiser during Granger game Tuesday

The Granger Lions suffered a tragic loss over the holidays when Travis Miller was killed in a motorcycle accident on December 3rd. Travis played football, basketball, baseball and tennis at Granger High School.

Tuesday night the Lions will take on Hearne at Eagle Gym and Hearne ISD Athletic Director Ricky Sargent announced this evening that all the proceeds from Tuesday's game will go toward the Travis Miller Memorial Fund.

Travis was a senior at Granger High School and excelled in auto mechanics technical education classes. He received the Mechanic of the Year Award for school year 2018-2019 and that love motivated him to join the US Army under its Early Entry Program as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. He took the Oath of Office as a solider on December 16.

Tuesday night's basketball game is scheduled to tip off around 7pm at Eagle Gym in Hearne.