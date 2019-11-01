Hearne beats Marlin in Friday night football

Hearne and Marlin squared off in a battle of fourth place teams in the district with two games left.

This one will be a defensive battle most of the first half but the Eagles strike first.

As time expires on the first quarter Micah Smith connected with Jabari Dunn who runs it in five yards for the touchdown and he runs with it all the way off the field.

After the extra point Eagles will be up 7-0.

A little later the Eagles take their game to the ground.

Micah Smith handed off to Jecory McGrew. He fights about five yards in for the touchdown.

Marlin’s defense will get a scoring opportunity before half.

The Eagles' Quinston Owens misses the hand-off. After the fumble the ball was picked up by Ty Harris. He ran more than 45 yards for the Bulldogs score.

Final score Hearne 35 - Marlin 28

