Hearne boys defeat Granger 73-39 at home.

The Hearne boys basketball team beat Granger 73-39 at Eagle Gym Tuesday night.

The Eagle basketball teams raised money for the Travis Miller Memorial Fund. Travis Miller was a senior on the Granger basketball team and was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on December 23rd. Hearne raised $735 at the games for the fund in Miller's name.

The boys' game got out to a slow start, with Shaqualon Lewis scoring the first points of the game about 3 minutes in. The Lions kept things close and only trailed 11-8 late in the first quarter. Hearne broke loose in the second half and went on to win big 73-39.

Hearne will play Mumford on the road Friday.

Granger will host Thorndale on Friday.