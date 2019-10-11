Hearne clips Milano on homecoming night

The Hearne Eagles (4-3, 2-1) beats the Milano Eagles (0-6, 0-2) in the battle of highway 79 on homecoming night, 36-3.

Quinston Owens and Chelsi Woods would be crowned 2019 homecoming king and queen at halftime against the Milano Eagles.

Milano would fumble three times in the first half, two of which would be recovered by Hearne.

Hearne quarterback Micah Smith would rush for two touchdowns and pass for one in the first half.

Milano was able to muster a field goal from Marcos Ruelas who kicked a 35-yarder.

Hearne will be going into a bye week. Their next game will be in Thorndale against the Bulldogs on October 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Milano Eagles will look to get their first win of the season as they take on the Thorndale Bulldogs at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

