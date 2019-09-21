Hearne wins 'Battle of the Eagles' over Lexington 59-6

Micah Smith had a touchdown run and threw for two other scores in the first 18 minutes as Hearne beat Lexington 59-6 at Wood Field on Friday night.

Smith scored on 4th and goal from the 2 in the first quarter to put Hearne up 6-0.

He then had touchdown passes of 53 yards to Damian Dunn and 82 yards to Jalen Gonzales to help the Hearne Eagles extend their lead to 20-0 in the second quarter.

Hearne (2-2) went onto win it 59-6. They'll host Holland next week.

Lexington (0-4) will host Caldwell next week.