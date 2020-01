The Anderson-Shiro boys basketball team lost to Hempstead 47-46 Tuesday night at Owl Gym.

It was a close, back-and-forth game in the first quarter, and then the Owls began to pull away in the second. Carson Longa for the Bobcats hit a three pointer at the halftime buzzer to cut into the Owls' lead 32-21. The Bobcats then rolled in the second half to complete the comeback 47-46.

Anderson-Shiro will be at Harmony this Friday.

Hempstead will host Trinity on Friday.