Hoehner Earns Posey Award Watch List Nod

Texas A&M senior Mikey Hoehner reaped a spot on the Buster Posey Award Watch List released by Greater Wichita Sports Commission Monday.

Hoehner was one of 60 athletes identified as candidates for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award presented by the Kamerion Wimbley Foundation. Previously called the Johnny Bench Award, the trophy was renamed to honor the 2008 recipient prior to the 2019 campaign.

This season, Hoehner has 13 appearances, including 12 starts behind the plate. The Houston native is batting .263 with one double, six RBI and a .429 on-base percentage. Behind the dish, few runners have tried to steal bases on him and he has tossed out three of the nine brave enough to try.

As a junior, Hoehner was the Aggies’ most consistent hitter from start to finish. He batted .292 with 35 runs, 10 doubles, three home runs and 30 RBI. He posted a .993 fielding percentage and threw out 13 of 47 would-be base stealers.

The Aggies return to action this evening when they travel to Houston for a 7 p.m. game against the Rice Owls.