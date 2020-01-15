Houx Remiger, Matsler earn NCEA Distinguished Alumni Awards

Former Texas A&M Equestrian student-athletes Meredith Houx Remiger and Tara Matsler were named National Collegiate Equestrian Association Distinguished Alumni, the association announced Wednesday.

The awards are presented to women who, after the completion of their undergraduate degree at an NCEA institution, have made significant contributions in a professional field.

During her time at A&M (2000-04), Houx Remiger played an integral part in the Aggies’ first ever Varsity Equestrian National Championship (VENC) in 2001-02. She was a regional high-point rider three years in a row and was a three-time zone champion. After graduating with a degree in international business administration, Meredith and her family continue to support collegiate and Texas A&M equestrian as her name adorns the Aggie locker room at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Houx Remiger opened Sandia Farm in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and as the manager, trainer and rider of Sandia Farm, she has helped develop and grow the equine industry in the state. Over a dozen of her students have continued their riding careers at the collegiate level after being developed at her 4.5-acre property.

Matsler was a four-year letterwinner (2008-11) for the Aggies and helped the Maroon & White to the VENC Western National Championship in 2009, 2010 and 2011. In 2010, she was bestowed the team’s Aggie Heart Award, which is given to the most exemplary teammate who demonstrates great team spirit, support and epitomizes a true Aggie.

Matsler graduated in 2011 with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism and currently serves as the digital content manager for the American Quarter Horse Association. She began her career with the AQHA in May of 2011 as the internet editor where she coordinated content for daily and weekly e-newsletters with circulations ranging from 30,000-150,000. In addition to her duties as the digital content manager, she serves as the managing editor for the AQHA’s Performance Horse Journal, which is a magazine dedicated to the sports of reining, cutting, reined cow horse, roping and barrel racing.

The nominations were reviewed by a selection committee and the recommendations were approved by the NCEA Board of Directors. The 2020 Distinguished Alumni will be recognized at Award Ceremonies during the National Championship scheduled in April 2020 at the Extraco Center in Waco, Texas.

2020 NCEA Distinguished Alumni

Business Susan Gordon Auburn University

Community Engagement Olivia Poff University of Georgia

Education Kimberly McCormack University of South Carolina

Equine Industry (Coach) Kristen Terebesi University of South Carolina

Equine Industry (Business) Meredith Houx Remiger Texas A&M University

Health Sciences/Services Ryan Batson Smithee Baylor University

Media & Communication Tara Matsler Texas A&M University

Young Alumni Sylvia de Toledo Southern Methodist University