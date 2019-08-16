Hunter Goodwin selected to Texas A&M Hall of Honor

The Texas A&M Lettermen's Association will hold its 42nd annual Burgess Banquet and honor former football standout Hunter Goodwin ‘96, when he is inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Honor. Goodwin will be recognized for his time and service giving back to Texas A&M and the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association at the ceremony on Friday, September 13 in the Ford Hall of Champions.

Goodwin lettered for the Aggies in 1994 and 1995, earning All-SWC Honors in 1995 as an offensive lineman. He went on to play eight seasons in the NFL with Miami and Minnesota, and was regarded as one of the top blocking tight ends in the league, earning a selection onto the USA Today All-Joe Team. During his career, he was a team captain and the NFLPA representative for Miami.

Since his playing career ended, he has served as president of the Texas A&M Letterman's Association in 2012 and is a current 12th Man Athletic Ambassador. Goodwin was instrumental in the planning, funding and construction of the Coach Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club. He co-owns his own real estate investment company and serves, or has served on, the board of countless entities in the Bryan-College Station community.

Goodwin graduated with a degree in Agricultural Economics, returning in the NFL offseason to complete his degree.

Joining Goodwin in the Class of 2019 are Alia Atkinson '10 from women's swimming & diving, Morenike Atunrase ’08 of women’s basketball, Patrick Bates ‘92, Ty Warren ‘03, and Randy Wylie '86 from football, Kyle Hawthorne '79 from baseball, Joseph Jones '08 from men's basketball and Justin Oliver '09 and James E. Wiley '46 from men's track & field.

The Ford Hall of Champions is located on the west side of Kyle Field, and the event is open to the general public. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 7 p.m.