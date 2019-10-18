Huntsville Hornets win on homecoming vs. Lamar Consolidated

The Huntsville Hornets hosted Lamar Consolidated Friday night at Bowers Stadium.

The Hornets were hoping for a big win on homecoming night, and thanks to big plays by Tyrique Carter, it became a reality. Carter would score once in first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Matthew Southern would find Will Barnes in the end zone with a big touchdown pass. A few plays later Tyrique Carter would make his way into the end zone for the second time in the half.

That put the Hornets up 22-0 at halftime. Lamar would try to make the comeback in the second half but it's Huntsville that comes out on top.

The Hornets win 35-21.