Huntsville beats Willis 55-22

Huntsville's offense lights it up in home opener against Willis.

Willis got on the board first with a Johnny McHenry touchdown run to make it 7-0. That would be the only lead of the night for the Wildcats.

The Hornets comeback with 21 unanswered points and rolled from there. Runningback, Cameron Myers, with a touchdown run to tie it. Then Matthew Southern threw a dart to Jordan Woodberry for the score, followed by a touchdown pass to Justin Butcher.

The Hornets will be back in action at home next week against Port Neches-Groves on September 6th.