Huntsville falls to Fort Bend Marshall in regional round 28-14

Huntsville fell to Fort Bend Marshall in the playoffs for a second year in a row falling 28-14 at Woodforest Bank Stadium.

Fort Bend Marshall took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Malik Hornsby threw to Devon Achane on the first, and Achane ran the second one in.

Before the half, Matthew Southern connected with Nate Hambright to make it a 14-7 game.

Huntsville kept the momentum to start the second half, tying the game on a Cameron Myers touchdown run.

Fort Bend Marshall quickly answered on a 57 yard touchdown run by Achane to make it a 21-14.

The Buffalos kept the lead for good winning 28-14.