Huntsville's 43 district game win streak comes to an end at Lake Creek 78-76

The Huntsville boys basketball team lost to Lake Creek 78-76 Friday night at Lion Gym, snapping the Hornet's 43 district game win streak.

The Hornets were down early trailing 23-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Lions were able to score in transition with ease to start the second quarter, and Lake Creek's lead ballooned to 40-21 in front of a full home crowd. Huntsville then went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to single digits 40-31. Lake Creek hung on to the lead at halftime 47-37.

Huntsville kept things close in the second half, but Lake Creek was able to pull away for the 78-76 victory, handing the Hornets their first district loss since December 2017. Huntsville falls to 14-1 in district play. Lake Creek moves to 13-2.

Huntsville will host Kingwood Park on Tuesday.

Lake Creek will be at Montgomery Tuesday.