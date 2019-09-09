Hutton Earns Her Second SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

Texas A&M goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week for soccer, the league announced Monday.

It marked Hutton’s second SEC Freshman of the Week, joining Ásdís Halldórsdóttir as the only two Aggies to earn multiple league rookie of the week honors.

Hutton set the Texas A&M freshman records for most consecutive shutouts (five) and most consecutive scoreless minutes in goal (529:55). Her current shutout stretch ranks second on Texas A&M’s chart behind only Jordan Day’s seven consecutive clean sheets in 2012.

The Duluth, Georgia, native made four saves in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Big Ten power Ohio State. Hutton saved the game for the Aggies on Sunday with a full-extension diving stop in the 82nd minute of the Aggies’ 0-0 draw against Brown.

On the season, Hutton has registered a 0.31 goals-against average with five shutouts and 16 saves.

The Aggies return to action Thursday when they play the No. 10 BYU Cougars in Provo, Utah, in an 8 p.m. match.