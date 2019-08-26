Hutton Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M goalkeeper Shantel was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week for soccer, the league announced Monday.

Hutton played all 200 minutes in goal as the Aggies went 1-0-1 on a California road swing. She registered nine saves, a 0.90 goals-against average and a double-overtime shutout on the trip.

The Duluth, Georgia, native made six saves in picking up her first career victory Thursday against No. 13 Santa Clara, including four stops in a raucous second half. Hutton worked 110 scoreless minutes at Pepperdine Sunday to earn her first career shutout. She made a game-saving diving stop in the 103rd minute

The Aggies return to action Friday when they host the Cal State Northridge Matadors in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.