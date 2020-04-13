I can tell you first hand - snakes are out!

This past weekend I spent nearly five hours at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital Emergency Room after suffering a bite from what Dr. Zac Stewart believes was a Copperhead snake.

I was barefoot on my patio around 11:30pm on Saturday when I felt a sharp sting and a burning sensation on the little toe of my left foot.

I never saw the snake!

In a matter of hours my foot swelled up. As of Monday evening the swelling is traveling up my lower leg toward my knee.

Dr. Stewart said I will have to deal with swelling for about a week, but I should be fine. He told me there is no real treatment for a Copperhead bite besides pain medicine to deal with the discomfort.

Had I been wearing shoes, it might have saved me a lot of pain, inconvenience, and a trip to the ER.

My message to KBTX viewers is to put on your shoes when you go outside at night.

Also a big thanks to Dr. Stewart and ER nurse Hannah!

I'll let you know if I find a Copperhead snake around my house in the next few weeks and if I see him first, I'll have a new hat band if he's big enough!