ITA Texas Regional up next for Texas A&M Men’s Tennis

The top NCAA Division I men's tennis players in Texas will converge in Waco beginning Friday to compete in the ITA Texas Regional Championships, hosted by Baylor at the Hurd Tennis Center.

"The Texas region is one of the toughest in the country and our team is excited to compete against all these great teams in Waco," head coach Steve Denton said. “This is another great opportunity for our guys to get much needed matches as we begin to wind down our fall season.”

All draws will be posted on the tournament website and results will be updated at the conclusion of each match.

Play is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Friday with two rounds of doubles matches and followed by two round of singles play, weather permitting.

Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Rice, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas Tech, Texas-Arlington, UTSA, Prairie View A&M and UTRGV.

The top doubles team and the singles finalists earn an automatic invitation to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, Calif. The tournament, held from Nov. 6-10, features the champions from each of the 12 regions around the country, as well as several at-large bids.