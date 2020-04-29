Igloo and NBA standout Alex Caruso drop surprise 'CARUSHOW' Playmate Cooler to benefit CDC Foundation

Igloo and Professional Basketball Player Alex Caruso teamed up on a surprise limited-edition Playmate Cooler to benefit the CDC Foundation’s CoronaVirus Response Fund. Arriving in purple and gold, 100% profits from the “Carushow” inspired Playmates will be donated to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Houston Department of Health who will distribute masks, gowns and thermometers directly to their local locations in need. To secure your very own “Carushow” Playmate while supplies las click on the link to your right RELATED LINKS.

“First and foremost, thank you to all of the first responders and medical professionals that are working tirelessly on the front lines. As a native Texan and proud Texas A&M alumnus, I’m happy to partner with Igloo, a Texas based company, to give back to the Houston area,” stated Caruso.

“We are grateful to work with Alex on a cooler that will make a difference,” stated Brian Garofalow, VP of marketing at Igloo. “Igloo has offices in both TX and Southern CA, and we’re all fans of the Carushow…he’s both an incredible athlete and a great representation of our brand values. We are excited to work with Alex to give back to the Houston community and let his fans keep their drinks cool and food #ACFresh.”

The Alex Caruso 7QT Playmate Pal is now available for $39.99 while supplies last. With the iconic tent-top design, the “Carushow” Playmate can hold up to 9-cans and remains the perfect go-anywhere size for lunch appetites at work or at play.

The CDC Foundation is a catalyst of unleashing the power of collaboration between the CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

