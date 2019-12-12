In second season Bird Kuhn leading A&M to first Sweet 16 in 10 years

The Texas A&M Volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time in ten years, and it comes on the heels of some pretty big recognition for Head Coach Bird Kuhn

Kuhn became the head coach of the Aggies in December 2017, but says at the beginning of her coaching career, she never thought she'd become a head coach.

"I use to argue with my dad that I was never going to be a head coach. That that was his dream not mine. Then once I got to Kansas, that first year, there was something in me that was like, I'm going to be a head coach some day," said Kuhn.

Kuhn graduated from Georgia Tech with a business degree and worked for Delta. She coached club volleyball for a couple of years and word started to spread that Kuhn could coach.

Now in her second second season with the Aggies, her squad is sitting at 23-7 and getting ready for a third round match up in the NCAA tournament with Wisconsin.

Kuhn says it was the sudden passing of her father in 2010 that pushed her to pursue a head coaching job.

"I think that's part of why I made that decision. So it's really special actually, but he is definitely thinking he's right," said Kuhn.

Her father was right. Kuhn was named the SEC Coach of the Year. It's an award she says is a reflection of her team and staff.

"We do this this drill called mirror, and so when that all came out and it was SEC Coach of the Year, I was like I'm a mirror. I'm a reflection of you guys. Whether it's the team or the staff, everything we do that is a staff award 100%," said Kuhn.

For Kuhn the recognition pales in comparison to the other rewards she gets from coaching.

"Watching these young female athletes become adults and become who they're going to be, and it's not just volleyball. It's the lessons learned through the relationships and the adversity and the challenges in playing sports. That's why I do it, because those relationships will never be touched," said Kuhn.