Indianapolis could welcome back fans July 4

Indianapolis Motor Speedway could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a five-stage plan to reopen the state with the final phase tentatively scheduled to include a return to sporting venues on July 4. That’s the same day an IndyCar-NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader is scheduled to be run on the sprawling track.

Holcomb said social distancing guidelines will remain in place through at least race weekend, but it will give one of the world's most iconic sports facilities the potential to be one of the first events to welcome back fans.