IndyCar drivers are back

IndyCar drivers are finally back on the track for what usually would be the midpoint of their season. The open-wheel series has started an all-in-one-day event at Texas Motor Speedway to open the season nearly three months later than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour practice session will be followed by qualifying and the 200-lap race on the 1 1/2-mile oval. The massive grandstands can hold more than 100,000 fans. But they were empty since no spectators are allowed.